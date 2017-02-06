  • BREAKING NEWS Artist sketches Oscar nominees arriving at luncheon - WATCH LIVE
WEATHER

Duarte residents brace for muddy mess in latest rainstorm

Protection is placed in front of homes in burn areas in Duarte on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, as residents braced for possible mud during another rainstorm.

By
DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
As yet another rainstorm hit the Southland on Monday, people in Duarte were watching, once again, for potential mud flows.

Residents were bracing for several days of showers by setting up multiple barriers to protect their homes from possible debris flow that's struck the Fish Fire burn area before.

"We've had this before and if you notice up and down the street almost every home owner has put some extra protection along the sidewalk...," explained resident Pat Devorss.

Rock and block walls were seen lining streets in neighborhoods to keep mud from coming into homes.

Many people were not taking any chances. After the fire in summer 2016 charred the hillsides, the last storm turned the road ways into rivers full of debris.

No evacuation orders were in place, but residents like Mike Shane said he doesn't plan on going anywhere.

"Tired of it. I'm getting tired of it," he said. "But it's an act of God, nature. What can I do about it, just got to live through it."
