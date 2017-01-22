Evacuation orders in effect as major weather system enters Southland

Evacuation orders remained in effect for many of the Southland's recent burn areas as a massive storm made its way into the region on Sunday morning.A mandatory order to evacuate was given for the Fish Fire impact area in Duarte as of 7 a.m. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies went door-to-door to inform residents, some of whom declined to leave."We encourage them to evacuate just for safety," said Deputy Matthew Thomas. "If they choose not to evacuate, then we'll have them sign a refusal or a waiver, notifying them that it's in their best interest to evacuate."Homeowners were being advised that if they left the area, they would not be allowed to return to their residences until the order was lifted, Thomas said.The city at 7 a.m. opened the Duarte Community Center, at 1600 Huntington Drive, to temporarily house those who choose to leave their homes. Meals were being provided, but residents were advised to bring medical and other supplies they may need for a 48-hour period.In the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County, a voluntary order began at 9 a.m. for homes east of 30311 Silverado Canyon Road. An evacuation center was open at the Silverado Community Center at 27641 Silverado Canyon Road.Similarly, a voluntary evacuation order took effect at 8 .m. in Glendora, which was ravaged by the nearly 2000-acre Colby Fire in January 2014. Sunday's directive affected about 1,000 homes north of Sierra Madre Avenue.In Santa Clarita, scene of the 41,432-acre Sand Fire in 2016, 120 homes in the burn area were ordered to evacuate by 10 p.m. Saturday. County officials are concerned that debris flows could restrict emergency responders' access to the area in the event of mudslides.