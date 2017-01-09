Flash flood watch in effect for parts of SoCal as major storm moves in

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Southern California Monday morning as a major storm makes its way into the region.The rain and possible flooding are expected to be heaviest in the morning hours. The skies will remain cloudy on Tuesday before more rain is expected to return on Wednesday and Thursday, with colder temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to get more than an inch of rain on Monday, leading to possible flooding in the morning. The high temperature in those areas is expected to be 64 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could see some street flooding with 1-2 inches of rain expected, and a high temperature of 62 degrees.Beaches will see strong swells out of the west and northwest with surf of 3-6 feet on Monday and higher by Wednesday.Mountain areas could see 2-3 inches of rain, with snow at elevations of 7,000 feet, and the high temperature staying under 44 degrees.Deserts could also see some rain, up to half an inch, with temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s most of the week.