Heavy rainfall to continue through Christmas Eve morning
A lot of rainfall is expected to last overnight and into Saturday morning for many parts of Southern California.

Expect heavy rain in several parts of the Southland throughout Christmas Eve morning and scattered showers by the afternoon.

A quick-moving storm that dropped rain in the Los Angeles area and doused the Inland Empire and Orange County Friday night was expected to continue through Saturday until a full clear-out on Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Old Burn Area in western Los Angeles County. Flash flooding with mud and debris flow was expected overnight.

The storm is associated with a cold front, which is expected to drop temps and bring gusty winds.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will get plenty of showers in the start of the holiday weekend, along with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Beach communities will get rain throughout the day and evening, as well as chilly temps in the 50s. The area will be dry by Christmas day and be accompanied by clouds.

Mountain areas will be cold and windy. Gusts are expected to reach 40 mph on Saturday and communities may see up to 3 feet of snow. Showers will continue through Christmas morning.

Desert communities will get rain all day and into the evening on Christmas Eve, along with highs in the teeth-chattering 40s. By Christmas Day, however, sunshine is expected to come through.
