Light rain moving through the Southland Saturday
Light-to-moderate rain will move through Southern California on Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s for most areas.

A Central California storm is bringing in some light rain on Saturday, and keeping temperatures cool in the 60s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see up to a quarter-inch of rain in the afternoon hours, with highs in the mid-60s.

The valleys and Inland Empire could get up to half an inch of rain in the evening and temps will be in the low 60s.

Beach communities may experience evening showers and southwest swells with breakers between 2-4 feet.

The mountain areas will have evening showers and the possibility for snow in elevations above 7,000 feet. Highs will be in the mid-40s and overnight lows will hit the upper 20s.

The high deserts communities will see afternoon rain that could bring up to a quarter-inch of rain. Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s and overnight lows could reach 36 degrees.

A heavier rain storm is expected to pass over the Southland on Monday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
"
