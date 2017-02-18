WEATHER

Lighter rain returning to SoCal by Sunday night

Lighter rain is returning to parts of SoCal Sunday night.

Rain is expected to return to Southern California by late Sunday, though not nearly as heavy as Friday's storm.

By Sunday night, parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could see up to an inch of rain. The system will weaken as it moves into Los Angeles County, but still could bring some rain by the Monday morning commute. Additional rain is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be cloudy on Sunday, with a high of 64 degrees. Monday they will face a 50 percent chance of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire could see some rain early Sunday morning, with a high of 62 degrees.

The coast will see high surf, in the 7-12 foot range for southwest-facing beaches, with clouds and a high temperature of 61 degrees.

Mountains will be cold, with a high of just 42 degrees, and morning snow possible, with gusts up to 30 mph. For Monday the mountains face a 40 percent chance of snow or rain, with a high of 47.

Deserts will be cloudy with gusts up to 35 mph and a high temperature of 58 degrees.


