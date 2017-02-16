WEATHER

Massive storm to bring heavy rain, powerful winds to Southland

A massive storm is barreling toward the Southland. A cold front is expected to hit the region Friday, possibly dumping up to half a foot of rain in some areas. (KABC)

The most powerful storm of the season is heading toward Southern California and is expected to wallop the region on Friday.

The storm could bring up to a half a foot of rain in some areas, with strong winds and flooding expected.

Rainfall totals could reach up to 4.77 inches in downtown Los Angeles, 3.8 inches in Ojai and 3.7 inches in Santa Clarita, with lighter amounts falling in the Inland Empire. Some coastal areas and parts of Los Angeles County could get up to 6 inches of rain.

On Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and partly sunny conditions with a high temperature of 70 degrees. By Friday, the temperature will drop to 61 with the heavy rain expected.

WATCH LIVE: The latest forecast and details on SoCal storm preparations

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 72 on Thursday, with showers starting at night and reaching 3-5 inches of rain by Friday.

Beaches will see morning clouds with a high of 64 on Thursday, and heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph on Friday.

Mountain communities will see some clouds on Thursday, with a high of just 48 degrees. By Friday, the heavy rain will move in, along with snow at 6,000 foot elevations and a high temperature of just 39 degrees.

Deserts will be partly sunny on Thursday, with a high of 66 degrees. They will see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain on Friday, with a high of 53 degrees.

