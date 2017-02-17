WEATHER

Monster storm lingering with diminished power on Saturday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rain will linger over SoCal on Saturday, but with less power than Friday's massive storm. (KABC)

The massive storm that pummeled Southern California on Friday will linger on Saturday but with diminishing moisture and fury.

The rain levels and wind gusts will be lighter, but some thunderstorms are also possible Saturday. By Sunday, the rain will give way to cloudy skies, but precipitation is likely to return by Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see an 80 percent chance of rain in the morning, and 60 percent in the afternoon, with a high temperature of 61 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will likely about three-quarters of an inch of rain on Saturday, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

Beaches could see up to half an inch of rain, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

Mountains will see snow above 6,000 feet, with a high temperature of just 34 degrees. Chains will needed in mountain areas all weekend.

Deserts will also see showers on Saturday, with a high of 52 degrees.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Storm soaks roads, shuts down streets in SoCal
1 person hurt after cars fall into massive sinkhole in Studio City
PHOTOS: Storm topples trees, causes damage in SoCal
Fatality confirmed in submerged car in Victorville
More Weather
Top Stories
1 person hurt after cars fall into massive sinkhole in Studio City
Fire truck falls over side of 15 Freeway; no injuries
Fatality confirmed in submerged car in Victorville
Storm soaks roads, shuts down streets in SoCal
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
55-year-old man dies after power line falls in Sherman Oaks
Drug suspect killed during gunfight with police in Cerritos
Show More
Duarte seeing heavy mud flows amid massive storm
Storm brings trees crashing down in Orange County
LA power outage impacts 61K customers
Take these precautions when driving in rain
Storm causes flight cancellations, delays at SoCal airports
More News
Top Video
Storm brings trees crashing down in Orange County
Take these precautions when driving in rain
Storm causes flight cancellations, delays at SoCal airports
Storm soaks roads, shuts down streets in SoCal
More Video