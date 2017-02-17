Monster storm lingering with diminished power on Saturday

The massive storm that pummeled Southern California on Friday will linger on Saturday but with diminishing moisture and fury.The rain levels and wind gusts will be lighter, but some thunderstorms are also possible Saturday. By Sunday, the rain will give way to cloudy skies, but precipitation is likely to return by Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see an 80 percent chance of rain in the morning, and 60 percent in the afternoon, with a high temperature of 61 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will likely about three-quarters of an inch of rain on Saturday, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.Beaches could see up to half an inch of rain, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.Mountains will see snow above 6,000 feet, with a high temperature of just 34 degrees. Chains will needed in mountain areas all weekend.Deserts will also see showers on Saturday, with a high of 52 degrees.