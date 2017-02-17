  • BREAKING NEWS Special coverage of storm as it moves across Los Angeles County - WATCH LIVE
Monster storm soaks Southland with heavy rain, powerful winds

Southern California residents should brace for strong winds, heavy downpours and harsh weather conditions as a massive storm sweeps through the area. (KABC)

The most powerful storm to hit the Southland in seven years is moving across the region, bringing heavy winds, snow and torrential rain that has raised the specter of flash flooding.

The massive weather system will be marked by gusts of up to 50 mph and possible water spouts off Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and San Clemente. A flash flood warning is in effect for the Sand and Fish fire burn areas in Los Angeles County until 5:15 p.m. The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for Ventura County at least until 4 p.m.

Wind and high surf advisories were issued for most areas of the Southland.

As the leading edge of a low-pressure system arrives in Southern California, Orange and L.A. counties will see 3 to 5 inches of rain and flash flooding. The high temperature will be 61 degrees and the low will be 54.

In the valleys and the Inland Empire, look for 3 to 6 inches of precipitation and flooding into the late evening hours. The high will climb to 61 before dropping to a low temperature of 54 degrees.

At the beaches, residents will continue to see downpours and blustery conditions as the high temperature reaches 64 degrees. The low will be 57.

Heavy rain is on tap at 4,000 feet in the mountains, where 5 to 10 inches of water will soak the region. Snow levels will drop to 7,000 feet amid 6 to 10 inches of fresh powder. The high will be a frigid 38 degrees before plummeting to 27.

Even the deserts will have flooding and 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with a high of 51 and a low temperature of 47 degrees.

