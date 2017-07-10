Rip currents and waves have led to hundreds of rescues in Southern California beaches over the weekend, and the danger remains for the next few days.Huntington City Lifeguards rescued more than 200 people struggling to swim out of rip currents and bigger waves over the weekend."The water is extremely warm, the surf is extremely big. We've got a lot of people crowded on the beach, and we've got rip currents, so it's keeping us really, really busy," said Lt. Greg Crow.Some surfers also came to the rescue, giving struggling swimmers their board to hold on to while lifeguards were on the way.The best way to avoid being caught in a rip current: ask the lifeguards. Crow said those on duty would be more than happy to point out the rip currents and any other potential danger for swimmers.A south swell this week is bringing sets from 4 to 8 feet in Huntington Beach. Lifeguards have been patrolling by boat and Jet Ski.The lifeguard towers are staffed beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you're not a good swimmer, the advice from lifeguards is only wade in up to your waist.