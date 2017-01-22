An intense winter storm continues to move through Southern California, with heavy rain expected Monday morning and highs in the 50s.Gusts of up to 60-80 mph are forecasted in the Antelope Valley, as well as the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning until 6 a.m.A flood warning has been issued for Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties until 11:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch was issued for areas across the region until 10 p.m.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see chilly rain conditions with highs in the mid to upper 50s.Beaches will be cold and rainy with highs in the upper 50s. Swells from the west could create 5 to 10 foot breakers.The mountains will see snowfall above 5,000 feet, with an expected 8 to 16 inches of total powder. Highs will be in the upper 20s.Deserts can expect cool showers with highs in the upper 40s.The rain will lose strength by Monday afternoon and showers will linger Tuesday morning. Cool temperatures will be in the forecast until the weekend, when conditions are expected to warm up.