A small winter storm will continue to bring scattered showers Thursday for parts of the Southland, keeping around a cloud cover and temperatures cool into the evening.Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Los Angeles and Orange counties, with possible showers and cloudy conditions for the night.The valleys and Inland Empire could see showers clear by the evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.Beach communities should see a clearing from the rain, but clouds will stick around all night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.The mountain areas will continue to see scattered showers and possible snow at elevations about 8,000 feet. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s, dipping into the low 30s overnight.The high desert areas will be cool with highs in the upper 50s and possible showers throughout the evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 40s.As the rain clears, a high-pressure ridge moves in to bring warmer temps for some areas by next week.