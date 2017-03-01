WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast for Thursday

Temperatures in Southern California continue to rise as a high-pressure system to the north keeps the skies clear on Thursday.

A high-pressure system to the north makes Southern California even hotter as sunshine dominates the sky on Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and breezy conditions as highs reach 80 degrees. Lows will dip into the low 50s overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with windy conditions as high temperatures hit the low 80s. Lows temps will drop into the mid 40s overnight.

Along the coast, beachgoers can expect a beautiful day as western swells create 2 to 3 feet high waves. The high temperature will be 75 degrees as lows dip into the low 50s overnight.

Mountain communities will experience sunny skies as highs reach 47 degrees. Lows will fall into the mid 20s overnight.

Communities in the deserts will see sunshine as high temps touch 67 degrees. Lows will hit the low 30s overnight.

