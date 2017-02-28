Southern California weather forecast for Wednesday

A big warm up descends upon Southern California thanks to a high pressure system to the north of the Southland on Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and breezy conditions as highs reach 74 degrees on Wednesday. Lows will dip into the mid 40s overnight. High temperatures will touch into the low 80s by the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with windy conditions as high temperatures hit the mid 70s. Lows temps will drop into the high 30s overnight. Highs will reach into the low 80s by the weekend.Along the coast, beachgoers can expect sunny skies and western swells creating 2 to 3 feet high waves. The high temperature will be 70 degrees as lows dip into the mid 40s overnight. High temps will hit the mid 70s by Friday.Mountain communities will experience sunny skies as highs reach 42 degrees. Lows will fall into the mid 20s overnight. High temperatures will reach into the low 50s by the weekend.Communities in the deserts will be sunny and breezy as high temps touch 61 degrees. Lows will hit the low 30s overnight. Highs will jump into the low 70s by the weekend.