Storm brings trees crashing down in Orange County

The winter storm brought a large eucalyptus tree crashing down on an SUV in Laguna Beach. (KABC)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
As Friday's massive storm moved into the Orange County area, the powerful winds and rain brought down trees crashing onto cars and homes, in addition to street flooding and other hazards throughout the region.

A large eucalyptus tree crashed down onto a parked SUV in Laguna Beach. No one was in the vehicle at the time.

The car's owner, Lori Kahn, was home at the time and heard the crash.

"There was just a gust of wind and I heard a crack and this big rubbery thud of a sound, just a bizarre sound," Kahn said. "And I heard a car alarm."

City crews are warning residents that other eucalyptus trees in the area could also be vulnerable because of the strong winds and saturated roots.

In Seal Beach, water was pooling up in front of beachfront homes, as city crews set up pumps to try to divert the flow.

Lifeguards said some surfers were still going out in the water in the storm conditions.

"People are going out to the water. We're making sure they're aware of the high surf condition that may be present later and letting everybody know that if conditions dictate, it will be for expert riders only," Lt. Chris Pierce, with the Seal Beach Lifeguard Department said.
