Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected throughout SoCal on Wednesday

Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected across the Southland on Wednesday as an end-of-the-week storm heads toward the region.

An end-of-the-week rainstorm is looming, but Southern Californians on Wednesday can expect sunny skies and warm temperatures.

The winter weather system, caused by a jet stream and an area of low pressure over the Pacific Ocean, is set to arrive on Friday.

In the meantime, residents of Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday can look forward to a high temperature of 78 degrees and a low of 54.

Similar balmy conditions are on tap for the valleys and the Inland Empire, where sunshine is forecasted with a high of 80. The low temperature will drop to 45 degrees.

At the beaches, waves will be 2-to-3-feet high as the high temperature climbs to 72 degrees. The low will be 53.

Mountain area residents can expect sunny skies and a high of 53 before the low temperature plummets to a frigid 26 degrees.

In the deserts, pleasant conditions will be marked by sunshine and a high temperature of 70 degrees. The low will be 42.

