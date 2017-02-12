Temperatures are expected to remain warm across Southern California on Monday as a wind advisory remains in effect through the mid-afternoon.Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible in the mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service, which scheduled the advisory until 2 p.m.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for sunny and mild conditions as the high temperature reaches 75 degrees. A low of 52 is forecasted.Residents of the valleys and Inland Empire can expect breezy conditions and a high of 77. The low temperature will drop to 48 degrees.Skies will be sunny at the beaches, where waves will be 2 feet to 4 feet high. The high temperature will climb to 70 degrees and the low will be 52.Sunshine is also on tap for the mountain areas along with gusts of up to 40 mph. A high of 50 degrees is forecasted. The low temperature will fall to 29.In the deserts, sunny skies are predicted as winds blow out of the northeast at 10 mph to 20 mph. The high temperature will be 67 degrees and the low will be a chilly 36.