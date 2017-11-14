Red Bluff, Tehama County shootings: What we know so far

RED BLUFF, Calif. (KABC) --
A series of shootings at multiple locations -- including a school -- in rural Northern California left several people dead. Here's what we know so far.
  • Five people dead including the shooter

  • Seven shooting scenes including the elementary school near the town of Red Bluff

  • Shooter had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns

  • One student was shot at the school; a second child and a female adult were shot in a pickup truck

    Authorities said three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California. Students were also shot and wounded at an elementary school.

  • Multiple students were transported to hospitals

  • Shooter appeared to randomly pick targets

  • Police are aware of a domestic violence incident involving the shooter

  • Two officers engaged the shooter, who died at the scene

Full story: 5 dead, including gunman, after shootings at 7 scenes in rural NorCal
