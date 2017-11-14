RED BLUFF, Calif. (KABC) --A series of shootings at multiple locations -- including a school -- in rural Northern California left several people dead. Here's what we know so far.
- Five people dead including the shooter
- Seven shooting scenes including the elementary school near the town of Red Bluff
- Shooter had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns
- One student was shot at the school; a second child and a female adult were shot in a pickup truck
- Multiple students were transported to hospitals
- Shooter appeared to randomly pick targets
- Police are aware of a domestic violence incident involving the shooter
- Two officers engaged the shooter, who died at the scene
Full story: 5 dead, including gunman, after shootings at 7 scenes in rural NorCal