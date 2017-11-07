Whittier liquor store clerk kills would-be robber in shootout; 2nd suspect at large

A liquor store clerk shot and killed an armed suspect Monday night during an attempted robbery in Whittier, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A liquor store clerk shot and killed an armed suspect Monday night during an attempted robbery in Whittier, authorities said.

The incident took place about 10 p.m. at Bottle House Liquor in the 6000 block of Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department.

"Two suspects entered the store," authorities said in a statement, "and the clerk, seeing at least one of them was armed with a handgun, produced his own handgun and a shooting occurred."

Investigators said gunfire was exchanged in the confrontation.

One of the would-be robbers fled the scene. The other was fatally wounded, according to police.

It was unclear if the at-large suspect was wounded in the shooting. A description of that person was not available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police Detective Bolanos at (562) 567-9281 or the department's Crime Tipline at (562) 567-9299.
