Whole Foods stores in Los Angeles, Orange counties hacked

Whole Foods stores across Orange County, Los Angeles and Palm Desert have been targeted by hackers. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Whole Foods stores across Orange County, Los Angeles and Palm Desert have been targeted by hackers.

Shoppers who have eaten at the in-store restaurants and taprooms are at risk.

So far, Whole Foods has confirmed that 15 stores were hit by hackers seeking credit card information.

Locations in Huntington Beach, downtown LA, Pasadena and El Segundo are among some of the stores affected.

The breach should not affect grocery shoppers or customers who order Whole Foods products through Amazon.
Related Topics:
hackingdata breachwhole foodsLos Angeles CountyOrange County
