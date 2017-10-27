Wildomar Fire: New evacuation orders issued as 350-acre blaze burns near Lake Elsinore

EMBED </>More Videos

New evacuation orders were issued in Murrieta early Friday morning as firefighters continued to battle a 350-acre wildfire in Riverside County, officials said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
WILDOMAR, Calif. (KABC) --
New evacuation orders were issued near Murrieta early Friday morning as firefighters continued to battle a 350-acre wildfire in Riverside County, officials said.

Some residents were ordered to leave the community of the La Cresta, just west of Wildomar, amid threatening flames nearby. Others were under evacuations warnings, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

About a dozen horse trailers were seen moving out of the area, which is marked by ranch homes at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest.

The blaze, which erupted Thursday afternoon, was 15 percent contained after night-vision equipped helicopters performed water drops overnight and into the morning. Firefighters also set backfires in an effort to gain the upper hand.

There were no reports of injuries.

Temperatures in Wildomar on Thursday are expected to reach a high of 94 degrees amid 46 percent humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firewildfirefirefightersWildomar
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Unsealed jail videos show violent inmate extractions
Drunk uncle made 11-year-old nephew drive to avoid DUI, Port Hueneme police say
Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money
Driver moves car through crowd of protesters in Brea intersection
Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories
VIDEO: Former cop crashes patrol car into ex-wife's house
Firefighters warn of Kirkwood Bowl fire danger
Show More
Watch out for marijuana edibles at Halloween
Dodgers arrive in Houston after World Series Game 2 loss
Doctor testifies that Palmdale boy, Gabriel Fernandez, was brain dead
USC student alleges sexual harassment by professor
3.5 quake strikes off SoCal coast near Avalon
More News
Top Video
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories
Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money
Driver moves car through crowd of protesters in Brea intersection
More Video