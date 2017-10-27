Ominous view as flames creep over ridge closer to La Cresta community in Murrieta! LIVE on @ABC7 stay tuned for updates... #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/OQxB6KwhFJ — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) October 27, 2017

New evacuation orders were issued near Murrieta early Friday morning as firefighters continued to battle a 350-acre wildfire in Riverside County, officials said.Some residents were ordered to leave the community of the La Cresta, just west of Wildomar, amid threatening flames nearby. Others were under evacuations warnings, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.About a dozen horse trailers were seen moving out of the area, which is marked by ranch homes at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest.The blaze, which erupted Thursday afternoon, was 15 percent contained after night-vision equipped helicopters performed water drops overnight and into the morning. Firefighters also set backfires in an effort to gain the upper hand.There were no reports of injuries.Temperatures in Wildomar on Thursday are expected to reach a high of 94 degrees amid 46 percent humidity, according to the National Weather Service.