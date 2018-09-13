The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding what happened to a man who has been missing since March.Jose Ahumada, 23, who is better known as Jose Juan, mysteriously vanished. He was last seen around 7 p.m. on March 5 leaving his home in Palmdale that he shares with his parents.Bertha Ahumada said her brother told their mother he was making a quick trip to the store but never returned home. She said detectives recovered his car in North Hollywood two days after he went missing."It's really hard and it's just...I don't know. It's just forced us to be strong. The hope that my brother does see this, or that somebody else sees it. The hope that soon this will be over and we'll see my brother again," Bertha said.Authorities told Eyewitness News they believe Ahumada's disappearance is suspicious.Family members said Jose would never just take off without a trace. They said since he's been missing, his cellphone has been inactive and bank account untouched. They said fellow employees at his job are puzzled because he's never missed work."My emotions, they're just so overwhelming. They just come out. It's been so real for so long," Bertha said.Anyone with more information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.