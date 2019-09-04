$50,000 reward offered after 18-year-old woman shot, killed in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana Police released surveillance video Tuesday as they search for a suspect in a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead and another teenager injured.
Victoria Barrios was identified as the woman shot and killed on the 500 block of East Pine Street last Friday just after midnight.
At a press conference at the police department, the victim's mother made a tearful plea for information leading to her daughter's killer.
"Please put yourselves in our position. I lost my baby, someone left her in the street to die like an animal," said Eva Barrios.
Surveillance video shows the suspected shooter hanging out the back of a newer red or maroon full size SUV. Police did not have a description of the driver or shooter.
The shooting left a 17-year-old boy in serious condition and a third person unharmed.
"Because of what was said just prior to the shooting incident the investigation is classified as a gang-related homicide," said Chief David Valentin with the Santa Ana Police Department.
Investigators say Barrios was not a gang member and not the intended target of the shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder case.
Her family says Barrios, the youngest of two girls, was looking forward to a career in criminal justice.
"I need to and want to face the so-called human being that took a part of my life that I will never get back again. So please, just please call," said Barrios.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department tip line at (714) 245-8390. Callers can remain anonymous.
