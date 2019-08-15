$50K reward offered in hit-and-run death of pregnant woman, unborn child in South L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward and asking the public to come forward with information about a hit-and-run driver who killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child in South Los Angeles.Keisha Saravia, 38, and her unborn child Lyiah K. Saravia Holmes, died on July 26 when she was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the street near her home.Saravia was the mother of five young children - ages 5 to 15 - and was nine months pregnant.Her due date for her sixth child was just one week away.Her brother, Ronald Granados, said Keisha was a hard-working, dedicated mother."She was the person I admire the most," he said. "Even though she has five kids, she was never late to work. She was always working. And always trying to take care of her kids. Always looking out for them."That night Saravia was with her boyfriend and one of her daughters after coming back from shopping for baby clothes.She had parked her own car across from her home in the area of Main Street, south of 117th Street and was crossing Main when she was hit.The driver did not stop.Police have some video of traffic near the scene and are looking for a light-colored sedan.Authorities hope the $50,000 reward will persuade someone who knows the driver to come forward.