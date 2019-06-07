1 dead, 1 in custody after Willowbrook deputy-involved shooting

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a person dead and a second in custody in Willowbrook Thursday night.
The incident happened near 132nd and San Pedro streets after deputies approached a vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex.
A deputy-involved shooting occurred, and one person was struck in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person at the scene was detained for assault on an officer.
A firearm has not been recovered at the scene. No deputies were injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
