1 dead, 1 in custody after Willowbrook deputy-involved shooting

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a person dead and a second in custody in Willowbrook Thursday night.The incident happened near 132nd and San Pedro streets after deputies approached a vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex.A deputy-involved shooting occurred, and one person was struck in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.A second person at the scene was detained for assault on an officer.A firearm has not been recovered at the scene. No deputies were injured.An investigation is ongoing.