1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island -- Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead and opened fire, killing one and wounding two.

The incident happened at the supermarket in the Cherry Valley shopping center at around 11 a.m.


A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were transported to an area hospital where their conditions are unknown.

"I was in the store in the produce department, minding my business, doing my weekly shopping, and I heard what sounded like gun shots, but I never thought that anything like that would happen in the store, so I assumed it was something that just fell over in the service area," one shopper said.

Police did evacuate the supermarket.

During a briefing, Nassau County authorities said a person of interest has been identified as 30-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson.
A "small handgun" was used to shoot either a current or former coworkers in an upstairs managers office, police said.

Wilson was an employee of Stop & Shop at one point, police say, but are not sure if he is still employed.

Authorities released a description of the suspect as a 6'2" Black male, wearing a black baseball hat and black sweatshirt. He was last seen westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

Wilson has a prior mental aided case with Nassau County police. In 2006, he was arrested for assault in Baltimore County.

"We don't know the reason for the shooting," Nassau Police commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "He did shoot one of the employees and killed him."


Ryder added there were a couple hundred shoppers in the store at the time.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement on the shooting.

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation in West Hempstead, where multiple people have been shot, and at least one person has been killed, at a grocery store," Cuomo said. "The New York State Police has been directed to assist local authorities in their search for the perpetrator, and my team and I are in constant contact with first responders on the ground. I'm praying for the victims, and my heart breaks for their families and loved ones."

The West Hempstead School District locked out schools in the area as police search for the suspect.

"We are presently in a lock out and we'll inform you when it is over," the school district said. "Please do not come to the buildings. Everyone is safe. Thank you."

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the person of interest to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or call the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6552. If anyone sees the person of interest call 911 immediately. All callers will remain anonymous.

