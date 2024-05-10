7-year-old in critical condition after being stabbed by brother in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times by his brother in Whittier, the sheriff's department said.

Authorities say there was a family disturbance at the 9600 block of Ben Hur Avenue just after 10 p.m. A 24-year-old man was "having withdrawals from his psych medication" and stabbed his brother seven times, the Norwalk sheriff's station told ABC7.

The suspect fled the scene, but was taken into custody a block away without further incident, a deputy said. No further information was immediately available.