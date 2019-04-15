1 dead, 2 wounded in Upland baby shower shooting

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person is dead and two others are injured after a baby shower took a dangerous turn in Upland late Saturday.Upland police responded to the shooting at about 11:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Shelley Avenue, near where three gunshot victims were found.Authorities said those gathering for the baby shower stayed late when a car drove up to the house. A fight broke out and someone opened fire. Bullets hit three men, including the driver from the car. He sped away, lost control of the vehicle, drove through a fence and ended up at Sierra Vista Park, which is across the street.That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.Two others who were shot had surgery with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.All victims are between 20 and 22 years old, according to authorities.A neighbor was woken up by the commotion."Got off and started hearing yelling and there was another person there yelling, 'He's been shot, he's been shot and call for help.' He was calling 911," the neighbor recalled.Police said the shooting does not appear to be gang related. Upland police have not identified a shooter and they have not arrested anyone.A sergeant at the scene said the shooting is a very rare occurrence in the quiet community.