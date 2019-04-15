1 dead, 2 wounded in Upland baby shower shooting

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person is dead and two others are injured after a baby shower took a dangerous turn in Upland late Saturday.

Upland police responded to the shooting at about 11:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Shelley Avenue, near where three gunshot victims were found.

Authorities said those gathering for the baby shower stayed late when a car drove up to the house. A fight broke out and someone opened fire. Bullets hit three men, including the driver from the car. He sped away, lost control of the vehicle, drove through a fence and ended up at Sierra Vista Park, which is across the street.

That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others who were shot had surgery with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All victims are between 20 and 22 years old, according to authorities.

A neighbor was woken up by the commotion.

"Got off and started hearing yelling and there was another person there yelling, 'He's been shot, he's been shot and call for help.' He was calling 911," the neighbor recalled.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be gang related. Upland police have not identified a shooter and they have not arrested anyone.

A sergeant at the scene said the shooting is a very rare occurrence in the quiet community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uplandsan bernardino countygun violenceshootingparty
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News