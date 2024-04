1 dead after flames rip through Sun Valley home

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was found dead after flames tore through a home in Sun Valley on Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Craner Avenue.

It took 30 firefighters about 13 minutes to extinguish the flames at the one-story home.

They found one person dead inside the home.

The causes of the fire and the person's death remain under investigation.