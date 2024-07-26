Father of SoCal teen found outside ABC7 arrested for child abduction, falsifying police report

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Monterey Park last week was found safe outside ABC7's office in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The father of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for about a week in Monterey Park - before she was found safe outside ABC7's office in Glendale - was arrested Friday on suspicion of child abduction and other offenses.

According to the Monterey Park Police Department, Jeffrey Chao is also suspected of conspiracy and falsifying a police report in connection with the disappearance of Alison Jillian Chao, who vanished July 16 but was found safe on Tuesday.

"The department's dedicated efforts and collaboration with other agencies were pivotal in resolving this critical situation and ensuring Alison Chao's safety," according to a statement from Monterey Park police. "The Monterey Park Police Department Investigations Bureau is still currently investigating this incident and has no further comment at this time. We want to assure the community of Monterey Park that the department remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of residents. We appreciate your continued support during this investigation."

According to a security guard at ABC7, the girl was walking when she was spotted by a woman who recognized her as a missing minor and called police.

"There's no way that could be the missing person," Rachelle recalled thinking in an interview with ABC7. "Something in my head said 'It's her.'"

Rachelle called police and followed Alison by car for several blocks until she reached ABC7 studios. Glendale police arrived shortly after.

"What struck me immediately was how self-possessed she was. Sound of mind. Very articulate, very clear on what the situation was," Rachelle said. "She was very clear on 'I've come to ABC to tell my story. No one else will listen to me.'"

The arrest of the teen's father is a major twist in a story that gripped Southern California. Alison's parents, Jeffrey and Alison Chao, are in the midst of a divorce and child-custody battle, with the mother recently awarded full custody of the teen.

Alison's mother, released a statement Tuesday that said in part: "Alison is a young girl and her feelings about my divorce from her father are understandably complicated, but she has a family (both my side and her dad's side) that loves and adores her. I will always do my best to protect Alison's interests, no matter the circumstances and regardless of the stones that may be thrown at me."

The girl's father and her aunt held a press conference the afternoon his daughter was found to express their appreciation to the public for their help searching for Alison.

Her aunt said she believes Alison ran away because she did not want to be with her mother.

"I really appreciate everyone coming out," said Alison's father. "I'd really like to thank all the friends, the community that came out and helped find her. We've been really worried about where she's been. And really appreciate what everybody's done and helped out with."

City News Service contributed to this report.

