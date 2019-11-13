1 dead after deputy-involved shooting at East Los Angeles high school, authorities say

#LASD @EastLALASD Deputy-Involved Sooting Investigation at Torres High School. No students or faculty involved. School is on lockdown. Please avoid the area. @LASchoolPolice pic.twitter.com/Sh1JCIv8sB — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 13, 2019

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning at Esteban E. Torres High School in East Los Angeles, authorities said.Firefighter-paramedics responded after 9 a.m. to East Cesar E. Chavez and North Marianna avenues, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said. The deceased person was not immediately identified.No other injuries were reported.According to a tweet from the Los Angeles School Police Department, the campus was on lockdown and "all students and staff are safe.""We want to assure our #LAUSD community that we do not have an active shooter threat," the department said, adding that the school district's crisis response team was at the campus. Neighboring schools were not affected.In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said no students or faculty were involved in the incident.