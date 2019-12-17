1 dead in East Los Angeles after deputy-involved shooting

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles.The incident happened Monday near 4th and Indiana streets around 5:30 p.m.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to the 3600 block of 4th Street and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.A department spokesman would not confirm that an individual is dead. But a body was visible at the scene in AIR7 HD aerial footage. Paramedics were at the scene and left without transporting anyone to the hospital.No deputies were injured and no suspects were outstanding.The nature of the original call and details of the confrontation with the suspect were not yet disclosed.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.