Upland plane crash: 1 person extricated, hospitalized after small aircraft goes down in field

By ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was rushed to a trauma center Wednesday morning after a small plane crashed in a field in Upland, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

In a tweet at 10:18 a.m., the Fire Department said the crash happened just east of Cable Airport.

The plane's only occupant was extricated from the aircraft and transported to the hospital, the agency said. The patient's identity and condition were not immediately disclosed.

According to fire officials, no hazards or fire occurred in the aftermath of the incident.

Upland police also responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
