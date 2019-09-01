1 killed, 1 injured in Willowbrook crash involving Metro bus, SUV

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a Metro bus and an SUV collided early Sunday morning in Willowbrook.The crash happened around 2 a.m. at South Alameda and 131st streets.Police say a bus heading southbound struck an SUV, which then ricocheted into several parked cars and a food stand where people were standing.Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries, and one of them was later pronounced dead. Police say it appears the person may have ended up trapped under one of the cars.In all, five vehicles and about 20 people were involved in the incident - including the parked cars, 10 passengers on the bus and other people standing at the food stand. Most avoided serious injury.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.