1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside of Glendale restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

One man died and another was wounded in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Glendale. (KABC)

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
One man died and another was wounded in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Glendale.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of San Fernando Road, near the Ararat restaurant.

The victim is said to be a man in his 40s or early 50s. The other man was treated at the scene for his wound. Authorities said the wounded man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

"At this particular restaurant, it is more of a banquet hall type of restaurant. There's several events going on at one time - so you'll have weddings, you'll have anniversaries. So there are a lot of people there, at least 100 people that are there right now. We've got a lot of work right now because we need to talk to every single one of them to see if we can come up with as many witnesses as we can," Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

The description of a suspect was limited, but authorities said they're looking for a man who fired a pistol. He escaped on foot and then jumped into a vehicle.

There was no description available for the vehicle, although earlier reports indicated it could be a truck.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingrestaurantman shotman killedman injuredGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Large tree crushes 2 cars on Hollywood street
Police asking for help to find missing 22-year-old in Shadow Hills
Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
SoCal storm will move out as gusty conditions move in Sunday
Semi erupts in flames after crash on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
Remains of 11 infants found at Detroit funeral home
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
Show More
ABC7 Salutes: Simi Valley honors veterans' sacrifice and service
Parents cope with mysterious illness that weakens children's muscles
Big rig crash, fuel spill prompt closure of WB 101 in NoHo
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in New York limo crash
More News