One person died and another was critically wounded after a shooting in a Valley Glen neighborhood Saturday night.Authorities said the incident happened in the 6700 block of Greenbrush Avenue, just south of Vanowen Street.A man opened fire on two people, authorities said, and then fled the scene with a handgun. He remained on the loose as of 11 p.m.One person died at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.Authorities said it did not appear to be gang related. No further details were immediately released.The investigation is ongoing.In late October in the same area, a 73-year-old man was murdered in his front yard.