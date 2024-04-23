1 killed in crash on 55 Freeway in Orange; several SB lanes closed

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the 55 Freeway in Orange, prompting the closure of several southbound lanes.

The collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the Chapman Avenue exit, according to a California Highway Patrol log.

Video from AIR7 HD showed an person's body covered by a sheet on the freeway.

The closure of lanes at the scene led to a traffic backup that stretched for miles on the southbound 55 Freeway. The westbound 91 Freeway was also clogged as the morning rush hour got underway.

The cause of the crash was unknown.