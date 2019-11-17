LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A weapon-wielding suspect was killed during a deputy-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore Saturday evening, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a call of a man brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of Ash Street shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. When the suspect failed to drop the weapon and follow their commands, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, authorities said.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Allegedly armed suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News