1 killed in downtown LA drive-by shooting

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning and police are still looking for the shooter.The shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. near 14th and Hill streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No arrests have been made."At this point, we're still trying to look at anybody that was around or if there's cameras or anything that could help us. We'd also ask for the public's help if anybody was out here," said Capt. Stacy Spell.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police did not have a description of the suspect. But later Sunday they were able to release a description of the vehicle they believed was used by the suspect. It was a 2008 Nissan Sentra with license plate 7SPH079.Anyone with information should call LAPD.