405 crash, deadly crash orange county, family killed in crash, fountain valley crash, chp

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A minivan was involved in a deadly wreck on the 405 Freeway in Orange County late Saturday night.The California Highway Patrol says a family of five were stopped in a minivan in the HOV lane. The vehicle was rear-ended by another driver who was also hit from behind.It happened near Euclid Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday.Troopers say one person died and several others were hurt, including one who was rushed to a hospital with major injuries.