A man died and another was hospitalized following a shooting in South Los Angeles, authorities said.The incident happened around 4 p.m. near 41st Place and Long Beach Avenue. Authorities found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.One of the men, who was 40 years old, died. The other man, who is in his 50s, was hospitalized and is expected to survive.A suspect or suspects remained on the loose. No description was provided.Authorities did not provide further information regarding what led to the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.