1 person dead after reported shooting in Malibu

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. along Pacific Coast Highway. When deputies arrived, they found a person suffering with a gunshot wound.
Additional details about what led to the shooting or any suspects were not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
UPDATE: An earlier version of this story stated that the investigation was centered at an apparent luxury rehabilitation facility. Authorities have confirmed that was not the case.