1 person dead after reported shooting in Malibu

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a shooting in Malibu Friday afternoon, prompting a large response from Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. along Pacific Coast Highway. When deputies arrived, they found a person suffering with a gunshot wound.

Additional details about what led to the shooting or any suspects were not immediately available.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story stated that the investigation was centered at an apparent luxury rehabilitation facility. Authorities have confirmed that was not the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles county
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sister of child shot in OC describes little brother's final moments
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
Beverly Hills man arrested in murder-for-hire plot
Teen football player who provided care to family honored by LA Rams
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits China hours after 6.1-magnitude quake
'915: Hunting Hispanics' film delves into El Paso Walmart shooting
Show More
San Manuel casino has 800 jobs up for grabs
Biden to host George Floyd's family at White House
CA bill seeks reparations for survivors of involuntary, forced sterilizations
Dodger Stadium to return to full capacity on June 15
2 CA kids witnessed mom being killed, court documents state
More TOP STORIES News