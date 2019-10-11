Brush fire 100 percent contained after scorching 10 acres, damaging 2 homes in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire that broke out in Fontana Thursday afternoon scorched approximately 10 acres and damaged two homes.

The fire broke out in the area of Palm Lane near Hawthorne Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

It initially started as a 2nd alarm structure fire, but the flames quickly spread to surrounding vegetation, fire officials said. Heavy winds were hampering the fight against the blaze.

Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to other homes, but at least one sustained major damage, while the other had exterior damage.

Some power lines were reportedly down in the area as some residents took the fire fight into their own hands with their garden hose.

One person was treated at the scene, but the extent of the injuries were unknown.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
