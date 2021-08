BANNING, Calif. (KABC) -- A 9,000-gallon fuel spill closed all lanes of the 10 Freeway in Banning Tuesday morning.The freeway was shut down at Hargrave Street after a tanker overturned, according to Caltrans, which said it was expected to be a "long-term closure."It's not clear what exactly caused the incident, but drivers are urged to avoid the area.