Westbound 10 Freeway shut down after deadly crash in West LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The westbound 10 Freeway was shut down Sunday morning after one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash in Los Angeles.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. at Overland Avenue near the Palms and Rancho Park neighborhoods, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

One person died at the scene, and three others were hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but there were reports of a possible wrong-way driver.

All westbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

