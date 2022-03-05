Fiery crash involving overturned big rig closes EB lanes on 10 Freeway in Pomona

The collision occurred before 6 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, leaving the big rig driver trapped inside that vehicle as it caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters responded to the scene and an ambulance was requested for the driver.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
SIGALERT UPDATE IN POMONA: EB I-10 WEST OF KELLOGG DR - #3, 4, AND 5 LANES BLOCKED 2 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION— CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) March 5, 2022
The cause of the crash, which spilled the big rig's payload of soda cans onto the freeway, was under investigation.
At 7:20 a.m., the CHP announced that two lanes were reopened. The other three eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed for an additional two hours.