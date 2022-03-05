Traffic

Fiery crash involving overturned big rig closes EB lanes on 10 Freeway in Pomona

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fiery crash involving an overturned semitruck and two other vehicles on Saturday morning prompted the closure of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Pomona, authorities said.

The collision occurred before 6 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, leaving the big rig driver trapped inside that vehicle as it caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters responded to the scene and an ambulance was requested for the driver.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the crash, which spilled the big rig's payload of soda cans onto the freeway, was under investigation.

At 7:20 a.m., the CHP announced that two lanes were reopened. The other three eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed for an additional two hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsemi crash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Indoor mask mandate ends in Los Angeles County
Ukraine officials: Evacuation stopped, Russia not observing ceasefire
Reality star's LA home targeted by armed robbers
Resident confronts transient who broke into home, raided his fridge
Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022
Downtown LA hit-and-run victim pleads for help finding driver, pet dog
Some Atwater Village businesses raise wages amid worker shortage
Show More
Russians take Ukraine nuclear power plant; no radiation after fire
SoCal ski resorts welcome surprise spring snow storm
SoCal to see cold and windy conditions, snow in mountains this weekend
Russian American living in SoCal worried about sister stuck in Ukraine
Aviation sanctions could paralyze travel across Russia's 11 time zones
More TOP STORIES News