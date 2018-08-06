10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3888817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller addresses the surge in shootings this weekend.

A violent weekend in Chicago left 10 people dead and dozens more wounded, police said.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.However, CPD says it has seen a citywide reduction in shootings by 30 percent this year.Police said they've been working around the clock this weekend.The violence has spilled over into Monday morning, including a murder that happened just after midnight in the Roseland neighborhood not far from Chicago State University.A person in a ski-mask fired shots at two people standing in front of a home. A 50-year-old man died a 55-year-old woman was hurt.In the Fuller Park neighborhood, three people were shot by someone in a ski mask and a black hoodie.The shooting occurred in the 4300-block of South Wentworth Avenue at about 2:26 a.m. Two men were in a parked vehicle and a third man was standing near it when the shots were fired.A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and a 33-year-old man was shot in the hip. Both men were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hand and thigh and is hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in stable condition.Police say they know some of the shootings have been random and some targeted and related to gang conflicts."Detectives are working around the clock to investigate the incidents, build a timeline of events and identify any shooter," said Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. "We'll also be conducting coordinated enforcement missions to target individuals that are driving the violence in these areas and focus on where we believe retaliatory violence may occur."CPD also says it has implemented a data-driven policing strategy that helps police predict crime before it happens so they can put officers in the right places at the right time.Meanwhile, over the weekend, crowds of different grieving families gathered in the parking lots of emergency rooms across the city as hospitals were inundated with patients wounded by bullets.Police say the violence is unacceptable and they say they continue to take illegal guns off the streets.