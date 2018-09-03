10 wounded in shootout at San Bernardino apartment complex; 3 'extremely critical'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten people were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in San Bernardino.

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Ten people were shot and wounded Sunday evening at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lynwood Drive, said Capt. Rich Lawhead, spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department.

The injured men and women were transported to three hospitals, Lawhead said. Three were listed in "extremely critical" condition, he said.

Multiple weapons were fired in the shooting, according to the captain.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingshootoutman shotwoman shotSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack
Research shows CTE risk from contact football for kids under 12
2 dead after semi plunges off 60 Fwy in fiery South El Monte crash
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
CHP cracks down on LA, IE street racing events
Doorbell mystery woman in Texas speaks out in exclusive interview
Show More
Labor Day weekend already deadly on California roads
Oreo rolls out wasabi and hot chicken wing flavors
Santa Monica yoga class hits the waves and the sand
9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
Man arrested after sex assaults in Lakewood and Bellflower
More News