10 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex

Ten people were shot and wounded Sunday evening at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, authorities said.The incident was reported about 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lynwood Drive, said Capt. Rich Lawhead, spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department.The injured men and women were transported to three hospitals, Lawhead said. Three were listed in "extremely critical" condition, he said.Multiple weapons were fired in the shooting, according to the captain.