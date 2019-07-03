Riverside police seize 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks thanks to anonymous tip

By and ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Just days before the 4th of July, police in Riverside Tuesday seized 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks after they received an anonymous tip.

That lead authorities to a local business that sells legal fireworks to stands across the region. While most of them were of the "Safe and Sane" variety, there were many that were not.

Investigators say some of the seized fireworks are aerial fireworks, which shoot into the air and are illegal throughout California.

"These fireworks are particularly dangerous because they're a projectile - projectile, meaning they are launched in the air," said Ray Mendoza with the city of Riverside Fire Department. "They have an unknown falling distance. An individual who uses or partakes with these types of fireworks, can and will create fireworks."

Authorities say the business owner was also giving away illegal fireworks to Instagram influencers in the hopes of generating sales. They're working with the owner to determine where they went in order to get them back.

The business owner is not only facing municipal code violations but also possible felony charges.

Law enforcement agencies across the rest of Southern California are also cracking down on sellers of illegal fireworks.

RELATED: Exclusive: Ride-along with Pomona police as they bust illegal fireworks sellers

EMBED More News Videos

A team of undercover Pomona police officers gave Eyewitness News exclusive access as they set up buys of illegal fireworks and then busted the sellers.



One team of undercover Pomona police officers gave Eyewitness News exclusive access as they set up buys and then busted alleged firework sellers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside county4th of julyjuly fourthjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News