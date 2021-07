ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on the 101 Freeway near Encino Wednesday afternoon.The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened around 4:15 p.m. at White Oak on the westbound side of the freeway.As the evening commute got underway, four lanes of traffic were blocked off on the westbound side near White Oak. One lane of traffic was allowed to slowly pass by the scene of the crash.A SigAlert was declared.The cause of the crash is under investigation.